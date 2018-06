The gang leader was carrying a reward of Rs 25000 (Representational)

With the arrest of five people, police today claimed to have busted a gang of robbers in UP's Ghaziabad.The gang leader, identified as Sanjay, was wanted in a case of attempt to murder and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said. The other members of the gang were identified as Deepak, Preet, Satnam and Rohit.Police seized two pistols, a few mobile phones, one motorcycle and some cash from their possession, the SSP said.