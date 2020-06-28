Massive Fire At Chemical Factory In Ghaziabad, Over 10 Fire Trucks On Spot

Ghaziabad chemical factory fire: It is not clear how the fire started or if there are any casualties

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad this afternoon. Over 10 fire trucks have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to control the fire.

Videos and photos shared on social media show thick smoke billowing out from the factory located in the city's Pandav Nagar area.

The fire trucks were called at around 1.50pm to the spot.

Massive fire breaks out in Ghaziabad, UP moments ago. pic.twitter.com/uCsRHeLxnq — Sanjay (@sanjaykumarpv) June 28, 2020

It is not clear how the fire started or if there are any casualties.

More details are awaited.