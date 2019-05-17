Noida Woman, Married In Ghaziabad, Killed For Dowry, Alleges Father

A woman from Noida was killed for dowry, said the victim's father (Representational)

A woman from Noida, who was married in Ghaziabad in 2017, was killed for dowry, the victim's father alleged on Friday.

On his complaint, the police have registered a First Information Report or FIR. The incident occurred early on Friday in Sadarpur locality.

Police said Pinki Sharma, 25, a resident of Bhangel Gautam Budh Nagar, was married to Happy Sharma on February 23, 2017.

When they married, a Baleno car and other gifts were presented to the groom. But the in-laws kept asking her for more dowry. They also tortured her, said her father Sanjay Sharma.

The woman's family said the groom's family informed them that she had tried to commit suicide. When the family reached the hospital, she was already dead.

"A complaint under sections 498 (a), 3,4 and 304 (b) has been registered. The body has been sent for autopsy and investigation has been initiated," police officer Atish Kumar said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.