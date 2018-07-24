Muslim Man Wanted To Marry Hindu Woman, Beaten By Mob At Ghaziabad Court

Ghaziabad: A 25-year-old Muslim man was allegedly beaten up by a group of people at a Ghaziabad court

A 25-year-old Muslim man was assaulted by a group of rightwing activists at a court in Ghaziabad where he had gone to marry a Hindu woman.

The man, who works at a Noida firm, went to the court to register his marriage with the woman on Monday afternoon when a group of men attacked them, police officer Sanjay Panday was quoted as telling IANS.

In footage circulated on social media, the man, seen in a busy street wearing a brown shirt and jeans, was initially dragged by around 6-7 men, with a crowd following behind them.

The crowd then circled the victim and assaulted him.

The man was thrashed by the crowd until policemen came to his rescue.

Although a complaint has been registered, no one has been arrested yet.

"We have registered an FIR against two men -- Vinod and Navneet -- and several unknown persons. No arrest has been made so far," Mr Panday said. Cases of rioting and assault have been filed.

The man who was assaulted is from Bhopal and the woman is from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. They fell in love while working at a company in Noida. The police say they were "advised" to register their marriage in Ghaziabad instead of Noida for safety.

The couple has refused to file any case against the attackers out of fear.

