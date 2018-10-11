Police Rescue Woman After Husband, Lover Try To Kill Her In Ghaziabad

A man was arrested with his lover for trying to kill his wife in Ghaziabad (Representational)

A man and his lover have been arrested for trying to kill his wife and dump her in an abandoned area in Ghaziabad before they were caught by police.

The police admitted the woman with a gunshot injury in a hospital and detained Yashwant Rana alias Sunny and his lover Anshu.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Murad Nagar area.

The police said Sunny, a resident of village Ghatewar in Baghpat district, was married to Shivani, 27.

On Wednesday, a police team on night patrol stopped his car for routine check, only to notice a woman lying in an unconscious stage on the rear seat with a gunshot injury.

The police rushed the woman to the hospital and took Sunny and Anshu into custody.

The man told the police that he brought out his wife under the pretext of an outing near the Upper Ganges Canal.

At about 9.30 pm, he shot the wife on a service road. After that he looked for a place to dump her. But she did not die.

"The condition of the injured woman is stable and the man and his lover have been arrested," said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.

