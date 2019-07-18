Ghaziabad Woman Sets Herself, Her Two Children, On Fire

The police rushed all the three critically injured to a nearby hospital (Representational)

A woman on Wednesday committed suicide by setting herself and her two children on fire in Ghaziabad's Murad Nagar locality, police said.

The police said the woman, Deepa, 32, a resident of Preet Vihar colony of Murad Nagar, reportedly poured kerosene on herself and her two children.

When the neighbours reported the matter to the police, the SHO, Circle Officer Sadar and Tehsildar Magistrate Modi Nagar reached the spot.

The police then rushed all the three critically injured to a nearby hospital where Deepa and her daughter Reena, 8 were declared brought dead. Deepa's son Lalit, 5 is reported to be in a very critical state, said Superintendent Police (Rural) Naresh Kumar Jadon.

"There is a complete chaos in the locality. The case appears to be related to domestic violence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," said Jadon.

