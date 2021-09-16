Man, Son Found With Throats Slit Inside Own Home: Ghaziabad Police

The police said a case has been registered against unidentified persons (Representational)

A furniture manufacturer and his son were found lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit in Ghaziabad, the police said Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said, adding that a case has been registered against unidentified persons.

The victims - Naeem-Ul-Hasan and his son Ovesh - were alone in their home the night of the incident and they were allegedly attacked with knives, senior police officer Pawan Kumar said, adding, they were found inside the house by Hasan's nephew Arbaaz. Hasan's wife and other children had gone to their maternal house, he said.

Three police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. The police have ruled out loot as a motive behind the murder since nothing was stolen from the house, the officer noted.

In a separate incident, the body of a 30-year-old woman was found lying in a desolate area in Indira Puram.

The police suspect she was killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the spot, officials said, adding that efforts are on to identity her.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, the police said.