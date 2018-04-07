Man Missing For 3 Months Allegedly Beheaded With A Spade Ajit Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, lodged a complaint with the police in March saying that his brother Bobby had gone missing in December.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police found the victim's body and skull in two separate pits (Representational) Ghaziabad: A man who was allegedly missing for three-and-a-half months was beheaded with a spade, police said on Friday. Police have arrested four people for allegedly kidnapping and killing him, they added. They also recovered the victim's remains, his motorbike and cash that the accused allegedly robbed from him.



Ajit Kumar, a resident of Gyaspur village in Ghaziabad, lodged a complaint with the police in March saying that his brother Bobby had gone missing in December. Police said he filed the complaint after three months as he had lost all hopes of his brother returning home.



In his complaint, Ajit Kumar alleged that his brother went to Choubli village in the Baghpat district with one of the accused, Pradeep. Pradeep confessed during interrogation that he along with the rest of the accused got Bobby intoxicated with alcohol and beheaded him using a spade, the police said.



Pradeep said he killed Bobby due to an old enmity with his family, senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told news agency Press Trust of India.



Apart from Pradeep, police arrested three other people - Shushil, Manoj and Baburam - after launching an investigation into the matter.



Pradeep said they took Bobby to his brother-in-law's house where they gave him alcohol before killing him, police said. They then buried his body and head in two separate pits and also robbed Rs 15,000 from him along with his motorbike, they added. The police found his remains with the help of information given by Pradeep.



His family identified his remains seeing his teeth, the police said, adding that all the arrested have been sent to prison.



With inputs from PTI



A man who was allegedly missing for three-and-a-half months was beheaded with a spade, police said on Friday. Police have arrested four people for allegedly kidnapping and killing him, they added. They also recovered the victim's remains, his motorbike and cash that the accused allegedly robbed from him.Ajit Kumar, a resident of Gyaspur village in Ghaziabad, lodged a complaint with the police in March saying that his brother Bobby had gone missing in December. Police said he filed the complaint after three months as he had lost all hopes of his brother returning home.In his complaint, Ajit Kumar alleged that his brother went to Choubli village in the Baghpat district with one of the accused, Pradeep. Pradeep confessed during interrogation that he along with the rest of the accused got Bobby intoxicated with alcohol and beheaded him using a spade, the police said.Pradeep said he killed Bobby due to an old enmity with his family, senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told news agency Press Trust of India.Apart from Pradeep, police arrested three other people - Shushil, Manoj and Baburam - after launching an investigation into the matter.Pradeep said they took Bobby to his brother-in-law's house where they gave him alcohol before killing him, police said. They then buried his body and head in two separate pits and also robbed Rs 15,000 from him along with his motorbike, they added. The police found his remains with the help of information given by Pradeep. His family identified his remains seeing his teeth, the police said, adding that all the arrested have been sent to prison.