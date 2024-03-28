Man Beats Elderly Father To Death In Ghaziabad: Cops

The police has sent the father's body for postmortem. (Representational)

A man allegedly beat his elderly father to death in Ghaziabad's Harbans Nagar area yesterday. The man repeatedly kicked and punched his father over an issue not yet known and did not take him to a hospital later, said police.

Golu, 35, was a labourer and lived with his father Lali, 65, in Ghaziabad's Harbans Nagar area. On Wednesday night, Golu attacked his father and beat him mercilessly, said ACP Nandgram Ravi Kumar Singh.

However, Golu did not take his father to a hospital later. Lali, in desperate need of medical attention, spent the night laying helpless in his home, badly injured.

On Thursday morning, the neighbours informed the police about the incident. The police then took Lali to the hospital, where he died due to his injuries. The police later arrested Golu.

Initial interrogation reveals that Golu has a wife who has left him and has gone to her parent's home due to repeated domestic abuse by him.

The police has sent Lali's body for postmortem. Further investigation to reveal the motive behind the brutal attack is underway, said police.