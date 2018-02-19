Man Arrested For Raping Under-Graduate Student

The victim lodged a complaint on Friday after which Mehtab was arrested yesterday. She has also named three other persons in the complaint, they said.
She was raped at a hotel on February 7 after being served a cold drink laced with a sedative. One of Mehtab's accomplices made the video, SHO, Sihani Gate, Vinod Kumar Pandey.
The victim also alleged that Mehtab had threatened her that if she did not marry him by changing her religion, he would post the video online, the officer said.
On February 15, Mehtab snatched her mobile and threw her out from a moving auto. The next day she lodged a complaint, the SHO said.
