Man Arrested For Raping Under-Graduate Student On February 15, Mehtab snatched her mobile and threw her out from a moving auto. The next day she lodged a complaint, the SHO said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The man was arrested yesterday, police said. (Representational image) Ghaziabad: A man was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly raping an under-graduate girl and making a video of the act with the help of his accomplice, police said.



The victim lodged a complaint on Friday after which Mehtab was arrested yesterday. She has also named three other persons in the complaint, they said.



She was raped at a hotel on February 7 after being served a cold drink laced with a sedative. One of Mehtab's accomplices made the video, SHO, Sihani Gate, Vinod Kumar Pandey.



The victim also alleged that Mehtab had threatened her that if she did not marry him by changing her religion, he would post the video online, the officer said.



On February 15, Mehtab snatched her mobile and threw her out from a moving auto. The next day she lodged a complaint, the SHO said.



The matter is being probed, the officer said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



A man was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly raping an under-graduate girl and making a video of the act with the help of his accomplice, police said.The victim lodged a complaint on Friday after which Mehtab was arrested yesterday. She has also named three other persons in the complaint, they said.She was raped at a hotel on February 7 after being served a cold drink laced with a sedative. One of Mehtab's accomplices made the video, SHO, Sihani Gate, Vinod Kumar Pandey.The victim also alleged that Mehtab had threatened her that if she did not marry him by changing her religion, he would post the video online, the officer said.On February 15, Mehtab snatched her mobile and threw her out from a moving auto. The next day she lodged a complaint, the SHO said. The matter is being probed, the officer said.