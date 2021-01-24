Hackers Demand Rs 10 Crore From Ghaziabad Man, Blackmail Him: Police

The cyber crime cell of the Ghaziabad police are probing the case (Representational)

A Ghaziabad man has been asked to pay up Rs 10 crore by a group of hackers who have threatened to circulate his obscene pictures and his family's personal details online if the demand is not met, the police said on Saturday.

The man from Ghaziabad's Vasundhara Colony approached the police after the accused hacked into his e-mail account, they said.

Rajiv Kumar has been threatened to pay Rs 10 crore else his obscene videos will be put on social media, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including criminal intimidation, insulting modesty of woman and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and the Information Technology Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain told news agency PTI.

The complainant has stated that the hackers are keeping a watch on the activities of the family and continuously harassing them.

The cyber crime cell of the police are probing the case and efforts are on to catch the hackers, Mr Jain said.