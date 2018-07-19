Gym Trainer Shot Dead Near Delhi In Fight Over 'Genuine' Supplements

The victim's father has lodged a complaint with the police in which he has named two men.

A gym trainer was shot dead in the city on Wednesday in a fight over food supplements.

The police said the incident happened at Raj Nagar Extension.

The gym trainer, Anuj Tyagi, bought food supplements from a shop. The police said some local men had an argument with him over whether the food supplements were genuine.

One of the men opened fire at Mr Tyagi, the police said, adding he was taken to the Yashoda Hospital where he succumbed to the gunshot injuries.

The victim's father has lodged a complaint with the police in which he has named two men, both residents of Morta.

"We have arrested an accused and raids are on to arrest his accomplice," said Inspector Sanjay Pandey.

For more Ghaziabad stories, click here.