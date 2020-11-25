Ghaziabad To Use Drones To Keep Check On People Violating Covid Protocol

The drones used will be connected with a centralised control room. (Representational0

The Ghaziabad administration has decided to use drones to keep tabs on people violating the coronavirus protocol, an official said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said 10 drones will be used for it, which will be connected with a centralised control room.

Additional District Magistrate (City) Shailendra Kumar has been made the nodal officer to monitor the entire process.

The station house officer (SHO) and trader associations of the area where the violation is witnessed will be held responsible.

The DC said testing will also be increased in high-risk areas.

The administration has identified Prahlad Garhi, Makanpur, Bhoapur and Karhera colonies for testing.