Man Clung To Speeding Car For 2 km In Road Rage Case Near Delhi

A man in Ghaziabad near Delhi sped his car with another man clinging on to the bonnet of the car for almost 2 km. A video has captured the episode of road rage.

A man wearing blue shirt can be seen clinging on to a white Hyundai i20 as the man in the car drives in a zig-zag manner on a busy road in Ghaziabad.

The car then tries turn left before it was brought to a stop by another vehicle. The man on the bonnets gets off the car and starts banging the glass, asking the driver to come out.

Other motorists stop by as one of them ask for the police to be called.

The driver of the car with a Delhi registration number has been arrested.

