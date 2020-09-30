Ghaziabad Police Arrest 4 For Trafficking 19 Children From Nepal: Police

The police arrested a woman and three men. (Representational)

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday rescued 19 Nepalese children from human traffickers and arrested a woman and three men involved in the crime, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off from Delhi Commission for Women, a Ghaziabad police team intercepted a bus carrying the children from Nepal in Vijay Nagar area of the city and rescued them, said Vijay Nagar SHO Mahaveer Singh Chauhan.

He said the police also arrested a woman and three men who were bringing the children via Uttarakhand.

The DCW was alerted by a team of NGO workers, who were tailing the bus from Garh Mukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh after getting information about the human trafficking bid from their own sources in Nepal, said the police.

The children were being brought to the national capital region for employing them as domestic help and in various commercial outlets, they said.

The official said a case was registered against the human traffickers under various sections of the Anti-Human Trafficking Act and Indian Penal Code. The children would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee after medical examination, he added.

