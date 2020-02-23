Ghaziabad Man Wanted In 30 Cases Breaks Check-Post, Fires On Cops: Police

A police official also suffered gunshots in the firing, police said. (Representational)

A man wanted in several criminal cases and a constable were injured during a gunfight in Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday.

Two motorcycle-borne men were asked to halt at a checkpoint on Hindon Canal Road on Saturday night, but they fired upon the police team and sped away in the opposite direction, according to the police.

The cops retaliated, the pillion rider received gunshot wound on his leg and fell down on the road, police official Anshu Jain told PTI.

His accomplice who was riding the bike managed to escape.

One police official, Ganesh Awasthi, also sustained injury in his arm. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Manoj was wanted in 30 criminal cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

One countrymade pistol, four cartridges and a bike without a registration number plate have been recovered from his possession, the officer added.