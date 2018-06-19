Ghaziabad Man Kills Gambling Partner For Not Paying Money Ibrahim used to gamble with the victim, Imran. The two had a heated argument recently over the money owed by Imran to the accused.

A man has been arrested from Farukhnagar for allegedly killing his gambling partner over non-payment of money, the police said today.

Ibrahim used to gamble with the victim, Imran. The two had a heated argument recently over the money owed by Imran to the accused, SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said.



Ibrahim used to gamble with the victim, Imran. The two had a heated argument recently over the money owed by Imran to the accused, SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said.



When Imran failed to make the payment of three card games to Ibrahim, the accused hit his head with a brick. Imran died on the spot, the officer said.



The accused then threw the body into a field, the police said.



Sahibabad police arrested Ibrahim yesterday following a complaint filed by the victim's brother, they added.



