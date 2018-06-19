Ghaziabad Man Kills Gambling Partner For Not Paying Money

Ibrahim used to gamble with the victim, Imran. The two had a heated argument recently over the money owed by Imran to the accused, SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said.
When Imran failed to make the payment of three card games to Ibrahim, the accused hit his head with a brick. Imran died on the spot, the officer said.
The accused then threw the body into a field, the police said.
CommentsSahibabad police arrested Ibrahim yesterday following a complaint filed by the victim's brother, they added.
