Ghaziabad Man Kills Gambling Partner For Not Paying Money

Ibrahim used to gamble with the victim, Imran. The two had a heated argument recently over the money owed by Imran to the accused.

Ghaziabad | | Updated: June 19, 2018 00:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ghaziabad Man Kills Gambling Partner For Not Paying Money

Imran failed to make the payment of three card games to Ibrahim (Representational)

Ghaziabad:  A man has been arrested from Farukhnagar for allegedly killing his gambling partner over non-payment of money, the police said today.

Ibrahim used to gamble with the victim, Imran. The two had a heated argument recently over the money owed by Imran to the accused, SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

When Imran failed to make the payment of three card games to Ibrahim, the accused hit his head with a brick. Imran died on the spot, the officer said.

The accused then threw the body into a field, the police said.

Comments
Sahibabad police arrested Ibrahim yesterday following a complaint filed by the victim's brother, they added.

For more Ghaziabad stories, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GhaziabadMurder

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................