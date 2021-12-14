Viral Video Shows Couple Firing In Air At Wedding In UP, Cops Probe

The video shows the groom firing two rounds in the air as the bride is seen standing next to him.

A video of a couple holding a gun and firing in the air at their wedding in Ghaziabad near Delhi has gone viral on social media, prompting a probe by the police.

Celebratory firings are all too common in parts of north India, even though there have often been casualties and police action.

In August, two people were arrested for firing shots at a birthday celebration in Delhi. The man was identified after video of him firing shots in the air at the celebration organised on the rooftop of a house in outer Delhi's east Paschim Vihar was widely shared on social media.

A month ago, in July, a 26-year-old man died after being shot allegedly during celebrations at a bachelors' party in Ghaziabad.