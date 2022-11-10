Ghaziabad Class 8 Student Dies By Suicide, Father Says Harassed By School Over Fees

The child felt insulted and hanged himself after returning home from school, police said

A Class 8 student in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad allegedly hanged himself in his room with his father claiming that his son took the step after being harassed in school for not submitting his fees, police said on Thursday.

The father of the student has filed a complaint against the school management alleging that his son was harassed and not permitted to attend classes for failing to pay his fees, the police added.

The child felt insulted and hanged himself after returning home from school, Circle Officer (City 2nd) Alok Dubey said, quoting the complaint.

During interrogation, the school management said the student and his classmate had a tiff, for which their parents were called. While the father of the other students reached school, the student who later died did not inform his parents. On Thursday, he was told to call his father, failing which he would not be allowed to attend classes, the police said.

He possibly committed suicide due to this, the school management told the police.

The case is under investigation and action will be initiated against any errant school staff if they are found guilty, Circle officer Dubey said.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)