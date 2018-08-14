Ghaziabad Woman Beaten Up By Local Boys, Son Commits Suicide

The three accused have been detained for interrogation (File)

A 17-year-old Class X student was found hanging in his room after he was allegedly assaulted by three boys who snatched his watch in Ghaziabad, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Archna enclave in Khoda municipality last night. Three boys of the same locality had on Sunday snatched a new watch of the victim, a student of a Delhi school. When he asked them to return it, they allegedly thrashed him, said Ghaziabad Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar.

They allegedly assaulted his mother too when she reached the spot to intervene. When she returned home after filing a complaint, she found that her son was hanging from a ceiling fan in his room, the ASP said.

The three accused have been detained for interrogation, he said, adding that cause of the teenager's death could be ascertained after the post-mortem report.