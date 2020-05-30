2 Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Dead In Ghaziabad After Argument

The man was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment (Representational)

Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting dead a 26-year-old youth last night outside his house in Ghaziabad's Pran Garhi after picking a fight with him over some trivial matter, said police.

The police also seized two country-made pistols and two live cartridges from the two accused, an official said, adding they are also looking for four others involved in the killing.

The victim, Kapil, was walking outside his house when six armed youths picked up an argument with him over some trivial issue, said Ghaziabad's Senior superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, adding the assailants opened fire on the youth.

The man was immediately rushed to the MMG Hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged by victim's brother, naming the six assailants, the SSP said, adding accused Baba alias Pushpendra and Harish alias Dhunna were arrested on Friday afternoon.