12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Drain In Ghaziabad

A 12-year-old boy who had fallen in a drain in the Vijay Nagar locality was declared brought dead at the district hospital on Saturday.

Ravinder Rana, Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital said, "We tried to resuscitate his breathing but there was no response from him as he was brought dead here."

The boy had fallen in a drain in Sarvodaya Nagar area within Vijay Nagar police station limits. It took a fire brigade team almost three and a half hours to get him out of the drain.

