Family Acquaintance Rapes, Kills Toddler In UP's Ghaziabad: Cops

The accused has been charged for rape and murder, the police said (Representational)

A two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later killed by her father's acquaintance, the police said. The girl's body was found in a deserted area in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar on Tuesday morning, they said.

The man lured the toddler on the pretext of getting her some food, they said.

The girl's father lodged a complaint with the police that he has known the accused for the last 10 years and the accused used to visit his house often. His children would address the accused as uncle, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The rape accused has been arrested after being charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and murder along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

The girl's body has been sent for an autopsy.