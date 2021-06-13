Elderly Couple Killed In Ghaziabad For Resisting Robbery Attempt: Police

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy, the police said (Representational)

An elderly man and his wife were strangled to death when they resisted a robbery attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening.

The couple has been identified as Surendra Dhaka, 70, and his wife Santosh, 63.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said Mr Dhaka's elder son Ravi found him lying unconscious on the bed, following which he rushed to the first floor where Santosh was found dead.

Ravi found that cupboards were wide open and ornaments were missing.

His neighbours informed the police who reached the spot with forensic experts and the dog squad.

According to the police, the two were killed when they resisted the robbery attempt.

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy, the police said.

A case has been registered against unidentified men under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and all angles are being probed, he said.

Additional Director General of Police (Meerut range) Rajiv Sabarwal also visited the spot on Saturday.