Couple Found Dead At Home Near Delhi; Husband Was Depressed, Say Police

Ghaziabad police found a suicide note after a couple was found dead in their home (Representational)

A married couple was found dead at their rented home in Niti Khand in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram near Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Kanchan Gupta, 35, and her husband Pravesh Kumar, 24, they added.

Pravesh, a native of Saraswati Vihar in Ghaziabad's Loni, was depressed as his wife had lodged a sexual abuse report against him in December 2017, for which he had been sent to jail for nearly four months before getting bail, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

The case was still under trial in district courts. Pravesh had a court date on Monday, however he didn't show up.

Since Pravesh did not reach the court, his mother Shushila went to his flat in Niti Khand. When no one responded to her repeated knocking, she called the police. She also sensed a foul smell coming from the house, officials said.

Police broke the door of the flat and found the dead bodies of the couple. While Pravesh was found hanging, Kanchan was found dead in their bed.

A suicide note was also recovered, in which Pravesh allegedly wrote that he was taking this extreme step and nobody was responsible for it.

Both bodies were sent for post-mortem yesterday.

As per the autopsy report, Kanchan had died four days ago and she had either consumed poisonous substance or her husband had served it to her laced in a drink or food, the senior police officer said.

Pravesh was Kanchan's second husband. She had a 13-year-old child from her first marriage. Pravesh and Kanchan first met at work few years ago. They worked in a mobile shop. During that period, the two were living together, but had not married yet.

Kanchan had lodged a report of sexual assault against Pravesh to mount pressure on him for marriage, officials said.

Even after their marriage, Pravesh was on trial.

"The deaths probably took place because Pravesh was depressed. Viscera of Kanchan has been preserved and sent for examination," the officer added.

