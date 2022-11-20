Video: 11-Year-Old's Narrow Escape As Dogs Chase Her In Ghaziabad

Several incidents of dog attacks have been reported over the last few months

It was a narrow escape for an 11-year-old who was chased by a pack of stray dogs in Ghaziabad earlier this week.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, was reported from Ramprastha Green Society at Ghazibad's Vaishali on Thursday.

The video, which is now viral on social media, shows the girl running towards her society as the dogs aggressively chase her. A dog then jumps on the girl and grabs her t-shirt.

She fortunately manages to enter the society before the dogs could cause her any harm. As she enters her society, two security personnel run outside to shoo the dogs away.

Several incidents of dog attacks have been reported from residential societies in Delhi-NCR over the last few months.

The Noida authority recently formulated a policy regarding pet animals. As per new guidelines, pet owners have to register their dogs or cats by January 31 2022 or risk a fine. In case of any injury caused due to pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.