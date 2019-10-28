Caretaker Of De-Addiction Centre In Ghaziabad Tied Up, Killed By Inmates: Police

The cause of the death would be clear after the autopsy report is out, the police said.

A caretaker of a drug de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was killed by its inmates in the early hours today, the police said.

Around 2am, eight inmates of the de-addiction centre entered the room of caretaker Sabir Khan when he was sleeping. They tied his hands and legs before killing him, the police said, adding that the accused fled from the spot after wrapping the body in a blanket.

The de-addiction centre was recently shifted to Lajpat Nagar Colony in Sahibabad from Karhera village.

The owner of the centre, Satyendra Chauhan, was jailed a few days ago in a case of cheating, Lajpat Nagar police post in-charge Akram khan said.

Upon getting information, the police reached the centre and rushed the caretaker to a district hospital, where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

A complaint has been registered against the inmates, identified as Shahrukh, Deepak, Khem Chand, Vishal, Trun Tyagi, Jogendra, Chand and Sudhir, all aged between 30 and 40.

The cause of the death would be clear after the autopsy report is out, the police said.

