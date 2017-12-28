BJP Removes Its Ghaziabad Chief Who Disrupted Inter-Faith Marriage Ajay Sharma has been removed from the post and Ghaziabad city unit general secretary Man Singh Goswami has been appointed as the officiating city president.

54 Shares EMAIL PRINT A large group of BJP workers protested outside the marriage venue on December 22. (Representational) Ghaziabad: The BJP has removed its Ghaziabad city unit president Ajay Sharma from the post for



Mr Sharma has been removed from the post and Ghaziabad city unit general secretary Man Singh Goswami has been appointed as the officiating city president, according to a letter by BJP Uttar Pradesh State General Secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar.



"I have received the letter from the state head office and will obey the instructions," Mr Sharma said.



A large group of BJP workers led by Mr Sharma, and some people belonging to right-wing groups protested outside the marriage venue on December 22.



The man and the woman were friends and worked together in a multinational company. Their marriage was later solemnized in a court. Police said they used mild force to disperse the protesters.



