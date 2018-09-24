7 Alleged Auto-Lifters Arrested, 14 Luxury Cars, Motorcycles Seized

Accused stole cars from the NCR, say police. (Representational)

Seven people, alleged to be members of a gang of auto-lifters, have been arrested here along with 14 luxury cars and motorcycles, police said today.

Senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna following a tip-off a car was intercepted in Rajnagar industrial area.

During interrogation, the driver and other occupants of the car confessed to have been involved in stealing vehicles from the national capital region (NCR), the police officer said, adding the arrested accused have been identified as Liyaqat, Vishal, Upender, Anuj, Shekhar, Aman and Anil.

Gang-leader Liyaqat told the police that after lifting the cars and bikes they use to change the registration numberplates and alter engine and chassis numbers. Shekhar used to purchase the stolen vehicles and sell those, the SSP said.

The 14 luxury cars and motorcycles seized from the accused have been impounded and a case has been registered in the matter, he said.