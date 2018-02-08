30 Polluting Units Demolished In Ghaziabad A team comprising district administration and pollution department officials demolished the units with the help of police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Loni) Durgesh Kumar said.

More than two dozen polluting factories were razed in Loni town in Ghaziabad district on Wednesday on the instructions of District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari, officials said.



A team comprising district administration and pollution department officials demolished the units with the help of police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Loni) Durgesh Kumar said.



Residents of Krishna Vihar colony here have for long complained against illegal factories burning plastic and scrapped insulated cables to extract aluminum and copper, and polluting the locality with harmful emissions.



Today, a team headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate Indu Prakash Singh and pollution department officer Satyapal Singh reached Krishna Vihar with bulldozers and demolished 30 illegally constructed factories, officials said.



The workers and the owners of the units fled from the spot as soon as the team arrived, they added.



The owners would be identified and FIRs lodged against them, the DCP said, adding that more such demolition drives would be initiated in future to check pollution.



