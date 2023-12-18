2 Men Strangle Sister, Throw Body In UP Canal Over Interfaith Relationship

The victim's body has not been recovered from the Ghaziabad canal yet. (Representational)

Two men choked their sister to death and threw her body in a canal in Ghaziabad over her relationship with a man from another community, police have said. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local divers have been searching the canal but the body has not been recovered yet.

The chilling crime came to light during a random check by a police patrol team. On Saturday evening, the police patrol spotted two men in Muradnagar. They were asked where they were coming from. When their answers raised suspicion, the policemen grilled them. It was then that the two men, identified as Sufiyan and his cousin Mahtab, revealed that they used a gamcha to choke their sister to death and then threw the body in Gangnahar canal.

Police swung into action and started a search in the canal. The two men have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

The suspects have told police that their sister Sheeba stayed in Delhi with relatives. Sufiyan is from Roorkee in Uttarakhand and his uncle's son Mahtab is from Muzaffarnagar. The two recently came to know of Sheeba's relationship with a man from another community.

Opposed to the relationship, the two men took her near the Ghaziabad canal, choked her to death and threw the body into the water. Sheeba's clothes, sandals and the gamcha used to choke her have been recovered from the canal, but the search teams are yet to find the body, police said.