2 Men In UP Fire At Friend For Objecting To Affair With His Wife, Sister: Police

The two have been sent to jail, the police said (Representational)

Two men were arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly attempting to murder a friend who had objected to their illicit relations with his wife and sister, the police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nadeem and Ajay.

A case of "attempt to murder", under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, was registered on Tuesday against the two for shooting at their friend Manoj Verma in an attempt to kill him, the police said.

Ajay, Nadeem and Manoj Verma lived together at a flat in Delhi's Nangloi.

The two accused visited Mr Verma's home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and later tried to kill him when he objected to Ajay's advances on his sister and Nadeem's illicit relationship with his wife.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told news agency PTI, adding that they have been sent to jail.

