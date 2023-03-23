17 People Fall Sick After Eating Food Made Of Buckwheat Flour In Ghaziabad

Samples of kuttu flour have been collected and sent for examination, police said.(Representational)

As many as 17 people fell ill after consuming food prepared with kuttu (buckwheat) flour on the first day of Navratri in Modinagar area in Ghaziabad, police said on Thursday.

They were admitted to private and government hospitals with complaints of abdominal pain and diarrhoea, police said.

Bread made of kuttu flour is usually consumed to break fast during Navratri.

“We received information that 17 persons in Modinagar area suffered from food poising after consuming kuttu atta on Wednesday night. The condition of all of them is said to be normal now,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Modinagar, Ritesh Tripathi said.

“With help of food and security department officials, samples of kuttu flour have been collected and sent for examination. Further action will be taken based on the report,” the ACP said.

