An earlier order banning the sale of meat in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad from 2-10 April during the ongoing Navratra was been reversed on Saturday by Mayor Asha Sharma.

During Chaitra Navratri - a Hindu festival celebrated over nine days - devotees pray to Goddess Durga in her nine forms. The ban on meat shops is routine during this festival, however, the order has been reversed this year.

Despite the U-turn by the Mayor, the meat shops in Ghaziabad remained shut.