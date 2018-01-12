111-Feet-High Tricolour To Be Hoisted In Ghaziabad The total cost incurred for the flag is nearly Rs 10 lakh.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The total height of the flag would be 115 feet including the four-feet-high platform Ghaziabad: A 111-feet-high national flag will be hoisted at the Central Park in Ghaziabad on January 26 -- Republic Day, an official said on Friday.



At a press conference, Mr Satendra Singh, Chairman of NGO Utthan Samiti, said District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari had agreed to hoist the flag at the Central Park in Raj Nagar area of the city.



In a bid to make the Central Park a model recreation place, a library is being developed there and speakers have been installed along walkways for light music during walking hours. CCTV cameras have also been installed in the park.



The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and Columbia Asia Hospital are supporting the efforts to make the city part of Clean, Green, Healthy and Educated India initiative, said Singh.



"The total height of the flag would be 115 feet if we also include the four-feet-high platform. The pole of the flag is of pure steel to bear the vagaries of weather. The total cost incurred is nearly Rs 10 lakh," said Mr Satyanarayan, General Manager of Columbia Asia hospital.



