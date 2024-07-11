A Chocolate Cake And School Kids All Around, How Deepinder Goyal Celebrated Zomato's 16th Birthday

Inside Zomato's 16th birthday celebrations. (Photo: Instagram/ deepigoyal)

Restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato was founded in 2008 by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah. Recently the delivery giant completed 16 years and CEO Deepinder Goyal decided to celebrate this special day with the students at Vidya School, Gurugram, a Zomato Feeding India-supported school. Goyal posted pictures and clips from the heartwarming celebration on his Instagram handle. He was accompanied by his wife and model Grecia Munoz and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa. For the unversed, Zomato acquired Blinkit in 2022.

In a video, we can see Goyal cutting into a medium-sized chocolate cake, surrounded by school children all around who are singing the 'Happy Birthday' song in unison. He then feeds the cake to the child standing next to him.

Goyal also posted a series of pictures and video clips from the celebration at school, full of birthday cards, origami flowers, games, birthday decorations, smiling children and a final glimpse of the lunch meal by Feeding India. "Spent the first part of Zomato's 16th birthday visiting and celebrating with kids at a Zomato Feeding India-supported school. Received much love, and so so many high fives," read the caption of the post.

Grecia Munoz also shared glimpses from the day on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Happy 16th @zomato. Absolutely loved all the kids and their energy. Thank you @feedingindia for having me at Vidya School, Gurugram. Had tons of fun talking about cricket with all the kids (with my limited knowledge of cricket)."

Feeding India by Zomato is a not-for-profit organization, designing interventions to reduce hunger among underserved communities in India. With the Poshan to Pathshala campaign, Feeding India is supporting schools for low-income families through daily meals.