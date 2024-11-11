Zomato CEO Impressed With X User's Suggestions For New Feature, Offers Him A Job

Zomato CEO offers X user to "work together" after seeing his insights. (Photo: X/ deepigoyal)

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shares all new important features updates on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The same went for a new feature update called 'Food Rescue', announced by Goyal on November 10, 2024. This feature attempts to reduce food wastage by redirecting cancelled orders on Zomato to other potential customers. Explaining the feature, Goyal wrote, "Canceled orders will now pop up for nearby customers, who can grab them at an unbeatable price, in their original untampered packaging, and receive them in just minutes."

While many X users appreciated the new feature and some shared a few suggestions, one X user's remarks impressed the Zomato CEO. The X user named Bhanu shared some pointers to prevent misuse of this new feature:

1. Should not be applicable to COD

2. Cancellation should not be allowed if the delivery reaches 500 m to the delivery point

3. Chances of 2 idiots sharing meals ordering and cancelling at the same time getting a discount place

4. Less than two cancellations are allowed per month.

The suggestions caught the CEO's attention and he offered to "work together" with the X user. Goyal wrote, "All this and more already in place. Good thinking, by the way. Who are you and what do you do? Would love to know you more, and see if we can work together? :) DM me please if you wanna chat more."

Responding to the offer to work for the food delivery company, the user replied, "Thanks a lot. I am from Bangalore. Regularly use Blinkit. I regularly give suggestions to improve services via Twitter by tagging your company. Always thinking to reduce negative impact and improve service delivery. Working as a PM in a startup company."

