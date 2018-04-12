Yoga Classes In School May Help Kids Combat Stress, Anxiety; These Foods May Help Too!

According to a study published in the journal Psychology Research and Behaviour Management, participating in yoga and mindfulness activities at school helps relieve stress and anxiety in young children, improving their well-being and emotional health. Researchers in the US worked with a public school to add mindfulness and yoga to the school's existing empathy based programming for students needing supplementary support.

Third graders who were screened for symptoms of anxiety at the beginning of the school year were randomly assigned to two groups. A control group of 32 students received care as usual that included counselling and other activities led by a school social worker. The intervention group of 20 students participated in small group yoga activities for eight weeks using a Yoga Ed Curriculum. The sessions included breathing exercises, guided relaxation and several traditional yoga poses appropriate for children.

The study evaluated each group's health related quality of life scores for students, as compared to their peers who received standard care.

It is important to take care of the child in his/her initial stages considering they are most vulnerable to develop stress and anxiety. Their diet can be helpful in many ways. Here's what you can feed them to make sure they are not stressed in any way.

1. Blueberries

Blueberries are a rich source of antioxidants that have numerous benefits to provide. They are also a good source of vitamin C which is known to help combat stress to a great extent.

2. Garlic

Stress and anxiety are known to make you feel lethargic and can impact the immune system. Including garlic in most foods can help neutralise free radicals in the body.

3. Cashews

Low levels of zinc in the body may be a cause of anxiety. Loading up on cashews can help reduce the condition. Ensure giving a handful of mixed nuts like almonds, cashews and pistachios to make the most of them.

4. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is a good source of antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols that are known to keep you calm. Make sure you do not give your kids more than a piece or two of dark chocolate daily.

With Inputs from PTI