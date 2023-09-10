'When Did We Become A Measuring Unit?' X User Shared 'Bachelor' Biryani Pic

The X post got a lot of attention from other users. Photo Credit: X/@basbhaimomo

Who doesn't love a flavourful plate of chicken biryani? There is no denying that this finger-licking dish is what foodies need to uplift their mood after a tiring day. It's heavenly, a bomb of flavours and one of the most loved delicacies across the globe. Despite being one of the best-selling dishes on Indian food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, sometimes it is hard to finish an entire plate of biryani alone. However, now it seems like a restaurant has found a solution to this problem. Presenting, everyone's favourite chicken biryani in "bachelor" size. Yes, you read that right. Not full, not half, and not even quarter, but bachelor size. This came to light after a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a screenshot of this listing of the dish, apparently on a food delivery app. The picture has left the Internet laughing out loud, while many are wondering when singles have been turned into a measuring unit.

Also Read: Football To Food - Former Indian Player Turns Zomato Food Delivery Agent

The viral picture shows a clay pot full of chicken biryani. Just below the picture, the app mentioned the name of the dish that is "Special Masala Chicken Biryani (Bachelor)", which they claimed to be their "bestseller". The picture also revealed that about 256 people have rated it 3.9 stars. The picture didn't mention the portion a customer will get on ordering bachelor-size biryani. The user shared that picture along with a hilarious caption that read, "When did we become a measuring unit?"

When did we become a measuring unit? pic.twitter.com/sUDvcK0cwx — Monarch (@basbhaimomo) September 7, 2023

Also Read: Swiggy Delivery Agent Uses Another App To Deliver Coffee; Leaves Internet In Splits

Needless to say, such a quirky post has attracted even more eccentric comments. While many claimed that this measuring unit sounds better than "single", a few believed it is a way of respecting the patrons of "the food industry".

A comment read, "The food industry respects its patrons, unlike the real estate industry."

The food industry respects its patrons. Unlike the real estate industry — The Product Life 🚀☕️✌🏼 (@TheProductLife) September 8, 2023

"In their defence, it sounds better than food for a single person", said a user.

In their defence, it sounds better than food for a single person 😬. — NIMI VASHI (@nimivashi15) September 8, 2023

Another wrote, "Maybe the chicken was muscular ... and popular ... spectacular ..."

maybe the chicken was muscular … and popular … spectacular … — bis (@itsokaybis) September 8, 2023

So far, the picture has been viewed more than 140,000 times.