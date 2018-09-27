World Tourism Day 2018: 5 Things That Make India The Ultimate Food Destination

Tourism, a key sector in the world that has experienced continued expansion and diversification, has become a fast growing and one of the most important economic sectors in the world. To celebrate this ever growing sector, the world celebrates World Tourism Day on 27th September every year. As per the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, the World Tourism Day theme is 'Tourism and the Digital Transformation,' which focuses on giving visibility to innovative ideas capable of revolutionising the way we travel and enjoy tourism. Among the many beautiful tourist destinations of the world, India comes as an important and equally diverse country that has a lot to offer to its international tourists, especially when it comes to food. Food forms an essential part of any destination, and needless to say, India has an umpteen number of cuisines that make it the ultimate food destination.

India has 29 states and 7 union territories that boast of colourful cultures and traditions that reflect on the foods prepared in each region. Here are five things that make India the ultimate food destination it is.

1. Taste of Heritage Recipes and the Old World

Talk about bringing the old recipes to life, Indians know how to do it. Food connoisseurs from places like Rajasthan and Hyderabad have been known to revive their regions' old recipes and bring them to life in their preparations. From jungli maas to safed maas and khad ka pind in Rajasthan and from Shikampur kebab to patthar gosht and Nizami dum ka murgh in Hyderabad; these old recipes are being re-made, relished and loved.

Talking about the heritage food places, there are places that have been known to operate for more than a 50-100 years. For instance, street food spots like lotan chhole kulche, kuremal mohan lal kulfi wale, et al, in narrow streets of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi are still counted as gems, as they not only deliver taste but also remind you of the history of the city.

2. All-Budget Meals

What sets Indian food apart from other food destinations is that it offers food under all budgets. From pocket-friendly dishes in dhabas and food-stalls to fine dining experiences in five-stars and fancy restaurants and cafes, it provides the perfect culinary experience that a tourist would expect.

3. Diversity and Variety of Food

Undoubtedly, India is a diverse country, not just in terms of the states and cultures but also in terms of the food. If you are a foodie and travelling to India, you must know that the country boasts of innumerable regional cuisines; ranging from Maharashtrian, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Goan, Rajasthani, Kashmiri to Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Chhattisgarhi, Madrasi, Andhra and Punjabi cuisines among others, the variety of food is just unbeatable.

4. Authentic World Cuisine

Apart from its regional cuisine, India offers authentic world cuisine too. So, if you don't wish to go local, you could opt for Asian, Italian, Mediterranean, et al, all under one roof.

5. Food Around Festivals

Festivals in India and food are synonymous to each other. No festival is complete until there is food in it. Festivals ranging from Durga Puja to Diwali, to Eid, to Holi, to Christmas and to Makar Sankranti, all festivals call for savouring on delicious regional delicacies that you cannot miss.

Food is indeed the most important part of our country, making it an ultimate food destination. Do you agree? Do let us know what you think.

Wishing you all a very Happy World Tourism Day 2018!