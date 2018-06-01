World Milk Day 2018: 7 Reasons Why You Should Drink Milk Everyday

The world commemorates World Milk Day on 1st June every year. This day was founded by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), which celebrates the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition. Every year, global citizens unite to celebrate #WorldMilkDay and this year too, we are looking to commemorate the special day by knowing what role does dairy play in our lives. Here's everything you must know about milk being your best friend from the kitchen!

Our childhoods have this memory of being asked to gulp down a glass of milk every day by our mothers; we were reminded of how milk makes an important part of our lives and will make us strong and healthy. Well, we are never too old to reap benefits of drinking milk; it sure deserves all the attention, considering it comes packed with essential nutrients, which offer numerous health benefits. If you haven't known the many benefits of milk, then let us update you as to why you should be adding milk to your daily diet.

Health Benefits of Milk



1. For healthy bones and teeth

Considered as one of the biggest sources of calcium, milk becomes an essential part of our daily diet. Calcium deficiency may lead to osteoporosis in adults and rickets in children. Milk is also amazing for strong teeth, which helps prevent conditions like tooth decay and cavities. Moreover, it provides vitamin D, which is known to help the body to absorb calcium better.

2. Helps in muscle growth

Milk is known to improve muscle growth; thanks to the presence of protein in it. Most athletes are said to drink a glassful of milk after working out, as it provides the body essential nutrients needed to recover. Moreover, it helps prevent muscle soreness, further replenishing the fluids lost during rigorous exercises.

3. Reduces heartburn

Wrong dietary preferences can lead to heartburn and acidity; however, one of the simplest ways to alleviate this pain is by drinking a glass of milk. The cooling sensation and thick consistency of milk helps to coat the oesophagus and stomach lining to prevent heartburn.

4. Maintains skin health

It is the presence of essential vitamins and minerals that makes milk one of the best home remedies for skin health. It has lactic acid that acts as an exfoliant and enzymes that help soothe the skin. The amino acids in milk help moisturise the skin as well. Whether you apply it on your skin or drink a glassful daily, your skin has a lot to gain.

(Also Read: 5 Untold Things About Milk We Must All Know World Milk Day 2018: Drinking milk can be a good option if you are planning to watch the full match

5. May help in losing weight

Studies have shown that consuming low-fat milk makes for a healthy snack that kills hunger pangs and cravings.

6. Improves heart health

The magnesium and potassium content in milk act as vasodilators that reduce blood pressure, further increasing blood flow to vital organs, and reduces stress on the cardiovascular system.

7. It is a wholesome food

Milk has long been known as a wholesome food; as it contains vitamins and minerals to keep you fit, healthy and strong. A glassful of milk contains vitamins A and B for good eyesight and increasing red blood cell count, magnesium for muscles, carbohydrates for vitality and energy, phosphorus for energy, proteins for body repair and growth, calcium for bones and teeth and potassium for nerve function. All these help your body function well and keep you refreshed through the day.

Caution: Some people are lactose intolerant and may have trouble digesting milk because of the lactose found in it. It is advisable to consult a doctor before consuming it or any dairy product.

This World Milk Day, let's pledge to consume milk regularly and keep ourselves and our bodies healthy and energetic.