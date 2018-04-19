World Liver Day 2018: 9 Foods That Help Cleanse Liver Naturally!

World Liver Day 2018: How does the liver function?

World Liver Day is commemorated on 19th April every year . This day is observed to build awareness and understanding how important the liver is for our body and how liver ailments can be treated and managed efficiently. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), liver diseases are steadily increasing over the years. Liver disease is the tenth most common cause of fatality in India. Liver makes for an important organ in a human body and is the second largest organ that plays a crucial role in our body's digestive system.

This large meaty organ protected by rib-cage has the job to filter the blood coming from the digestive tract, before passing it to the rest of the body. The liver also tends to detoxify chemicals and metabolises drugs. While doing so, it secretes bile that ends up back in the intestines. The liver is also responsible for making proteins and is known to be important for blood clotting and other functions. Liver helps fight various infections, removes toxins, controls cholesterol and regulates blood sugar.



World Liver Day 2018: How does your diet play an important role in keeping liver healthy?

Foods for liver

To take care of the liver, it is important to adopt a healthy lifestyle and have a balanced diet that also supports the health of the liver. One should ensure cleansing the liver that is functioning constantly to remove toxins from the body. We suggest some foods that may help cleanse the liver naturally.

1. Garlic

Garlic contains sulphur compounds that are essential for supporting the liver, further activating enzymes that are responsible for flushing out toxins and waste from the body.

2. Green tea

Green tea consists of plant based antioxidants known as catechins, the compounds that are said to assist liver function and eliminate liver fat accumulation.

3. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like grapefruit, oranges, lemon, et al are super rich sources of vitamin C and antioxidants that are known to be powerful liver cleansers.

4. Apples

Apples are high in antioxidant content that are great for detoxifying the liver and protecting it from various ailments.

5. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, spinach and lettuce contain vitamins A, C and K along with calcium and other antioxidants that help in flushing out the toxins that help reduce the risk of liver disease.

6. Walnut

Walnuts are known to be an excellent source of amino acid called arginine that support liver cleansing. These nuts are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids that support liver detoxification.

7. Turmeric

This humble kitchen ingredient is known to be one of the most powerful spices that help maintain a healthy liver by protecting it against liver damage, further regenerating healthy liver cells.

8. Fibre rich foods

Fibre rich foods like cabbage, beetroots, cauliflower, et al help get rid of toxins in the liver, while also providing support to the digestive tract.

9. Carrot

Carrot consists of carotenoids known as beta-carotene that helps keep the liver healthy. It also helps stimulate bile production and remove liver toxicity.

Wishing you all a healthy and a happy World Liver Day 2018!