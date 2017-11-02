World Food India 2017: 5 Highlights of the Fair

Highlights It will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi The exhibition will showcase the Mega Food Parks and also a Food Street There are many special conferences and sessions being organised

More power to foods & produce from all across India. It is set to be Food factory of the world Take a bow @HarsimratBadal_@worldfoodindia — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) November 1, 2017

World Food India is a leap forward in my mission to make the world aware of the huge potential in Indian Food Processing sector. pic.twitter.com/82dlJVHKKI — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 29, 2017

20 state sessions, 6 country sessions & a lot more - #WorldFoodIndia will establish India as the preferred destination in food processing. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 1, 2017

World Food India 2017 is a three-day event that celebrates the food and beverage industry in India. Packed with exhibitions, seminars, special tasting sessions and a whole lot of new opportunities, the event promises to be a great platform to network and collaborate with domestic and International businesses. The event is being organised from 3November to 5November 2017 in New Delhi by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India and it will be a large gathering of investors, manufacturers, producers, food processors, policy makers, and organizations from the global food ecosystem. Here are five highlights of World Food India 2017 you must know about.1. It will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi at 10 am on Friday, 3 November and the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been requested to grace the occasion for the Valedictory address on Sunday, 5 November 2017.2. The exhibition will showcase the Mega Food Parks and also a Food Street, an experience zone where you can savour Indian and foreign cuisines using Indian ingredients, flavours and fragrances during tasting sessions specially curated by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.3. It is the first International mega event to encompass the entire food spectrum from production to consumption and to attract both investment and trading in the Food Processing Sector in India.4. There are many special conferences and sessions being organised like the plenary session on start-ups with VCs, jugalbandi by renowned chefs, events to set food records, start-up awards to promote innovative ideas and a Hackathon to develop solutions to problems in Food Processing Sector.5. The CEOs of the top 100 companies in the food sector in India will be attending the event. As far as International participation is concerned, around 200 global companies have confirmed and more than 50 global CEOs from 15 countries will be present from countries such as Denmark, Germany, Japan, Italy and Netherlands.The main theme of World Food India 2017 is ‘Transforming the Food Economy’. The conferences will be organised at Vigyan Bhawan and the exhibition will be showcased at C-Hexagon Park, India Gate.