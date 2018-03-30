Working In Shifts May Lead To Increased Risk Of Diabetes: Study

According to a study published in the journal of Diabetes Care, the chances of developing type-2 diabetes Mellitus are more in shift workers due to their genetic risk. If shift work has been long the risk of type-2 diabetes mellitus increased, with problems including weight gain and poor sleep that can produce unhealthy habits like eating irregularly and getting less exercise.

For the study, scientists at Brigham and Women's Hospital, based in Boston, Massachusetts, US focus on impact of shift work and how it was examined to check if it modified the relationship between genetic risk for type-2 diabetes and existing type-2 diabetes.

The result showed that frequent work shifts particularly at night increased risk of type-2 diabetes mellitus, regardless of genetic predisposition. The chances for development of type-2 diabetes mellitus were more in all shift workers except permanent night workers and permanent day workers. People who worked irregularly or in rotating shifts had a 44 percent increased risk of type-2 diabetes mellitus.

It is important to keep your blood sugar levels in check no matter what shift you are working in. Here are foods that may help regulate your blood sugar levels.

1. Barley

Eating a special mixture of dietary fibres found in barley may help reduce your appetite as well as high blood sugar levels. Whole grains like oats, brown rice, millets like jowar and ragi contain both soluble and insoluble fibre that helps with sugar control.

2. Nuts

Nuts are known to contain unsaturated fats, proteins and lots of vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance. Most health experts recommend a handful or 30 grams of nuts.

3. Fenugreek seeds

Consume one to two teaspoons of fenugreek seeds soaked in water every morning in order to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

4. Protein rich foods

Protein sources like fish, eggs, meat and chicken help control blood sugar levels. In fact, studies have proven that proteins have a neutral effect on blood glucose levels.