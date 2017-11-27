Women's Health Has Worsened Since 1990: 5 Healthiest Foods for Every Women

Highlights Women's health has significantly worsened while that of men has improved The study was published in the journal PLOS One Researchers analysed a long-term, population-based survey

A new study, published in the journal PLOS One, shows that women's health has significantly worsened while that of men has improved since 1990. The study, that was conducted by researchers from the Umea University and Region Norrbotten in Sweden, suggests that gender disparities in the society is causing significant harm to the well-being of young females. For the study, a team of experts analysed health trends among women and men aged 25-34 from 1990-2014.The team team reports that in 1990, 8.5 per cent of women self-rated their health as being worse than peers in their own age group. In 2014, this trend increased to 20 per cent of women. In contrast, a large number of men self-rated their health as better than their peers at the end of the study period as compared to the start.Researchers also analysed through a long-term, population-based survey, answers from 1,811 people in the MONICA study in Northern Sweden. As a part of a standard health check, study participants answered a questionnaire which included questions about self-rated health.

The results also showed that an increased proportion of study participants indicated obesity, anxiety and dissatisfaction with their personal economy, among both women and men. Simultaneously, the proportion of women and men with high levels of physical activity increased over the period.

According to study authors, possible causes for this negative health trend among young women may be increased risk of burnouts, lack of equality in one's private life, and men's violence against women. Tougher working conditions in female-dominated professions such as healthcare may also contribute to women's ill health.



A nutritious diet can go a long way in promoting good health among women. The nutritional needs of a woman are different from those of a man. Here are some of the healthiest foods that every woman should have as they can help in sustaining long-term good health.



Leafy greenslike spinach are excellent in strengthening the gut and keeping you healthy as it contains loads of iron. They are also good sources of folic acid and an antioxidant called lutein.Eating about 30 grams or a handful of nuts every day is essential to maintain heart health and prevent the risk of diabetes.They are extremely rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and reduce the risk of breast cancer. Garnish your porridge with some flaxseeds or blend them in your breakfast smoothie.Whole grains like brown rice, amaranth and morehave zinc, chromium, Vitamin B and E6. They prevent the risk of hypertension and obesity.Be it an omelette or a half fry, eggs are very lovely. Eggs are loaded with lecithin that is very good for brain health along with Vitamin D and protein for energy.A balanced diet and regular exercise can help in boosting physical as well as mental health.Inputs from PTI