With 'Fries, Cake And Champagne,' Masaba Gupta's Birthday Was A Special One

Masaba Gupta turned 35 on November 2, 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram/masabagupta)

Designer and actor Masaba Gupta turned 35 on November 2, 2023, and looking at social media, we know her birthday was well celebrated. Friends and celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar shared posts to wish her. Husband Satyadeep Misra shared a lovable video to wish Masaba in his own special way. Masaba Gupta acknowledged all the love she received on her birthday and shared her gratitude in an Instagram post. She wrote a long note thanking her loved ones for showering her with so much. It was not just about the wishes, but also the delicious food she got to enjoy on the day.

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to reveal how the day went by. She wrote, "Turned 35 yesterday. It was perfect. Had a 14-hour workday, came home to balloons, flowers and love. Discussed the past, present and future of beauty and the responsibility that comes with being a founder. @instasattu stayed up to wish me until midnight, while his wife snored which I have no memory of."

Of course, good food had to be a part of the celebrations. Masaba Gupta has time and again shared her fondness for food, both healthy and guilt-ridden (occasionally, of course). But since it was her birthday, she indulged in "fries, cake and champagne." In the pictures of the carousal post, we spotted a pastry as well and two birthday cakes - one completely slathered in chocolate, and another topped with berries. In one of the pictures, the empty cake box revealed that the berries cake was completely wiped off. Sometime during the day, Masaba Gupta also energised herself with a cup of coffee.

Take a look at Masaba Gupta's birthday post:

When Masaba Gupta lives a cheat day, she lives it fully. Once, she shared a whole lot of pictures of her guilty pleasures. Chocolate cookies, pasta, chia seeds pudding, pan-seared fish and more delectable dishes were featured in the post. She also shared a picture of her lunch box containing chicken noodles combined with broccoli and spring onions. She wrote in the caption, "Consistency - for Girls who like their khaana (food) but gotta stay curvy and lean." The post actually served as a tip for all the girls to maintain taste and health in their diet.