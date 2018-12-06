Winter Immunity: 4 Winter Spices To Relieve Cold And Cough 

It is a known fact that winters and immunity do not share the most amiable relationship. With the dip in temperatures, our body becomes susceptible to several infections and other typical winter ailments such as cold, cough and flu. You may dress yourself in the warmest winter gears, but that too is often not enough to keep yourself completely immune. It is important that you bolster your diet with all things nutritious, healthy and warm to keep the infections at bay. There are many kitchen spices that can come to your aid in ensuring the same. These winter spices are warm in nature and are packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds that shield you from cold and cough.

Here Are Some Winter Spices That May Help Relieve Cold And Cough

1. Cardamom: The fragrant spice comes in two forms - green and black. Both of them are very effective in boosting immunity, but according to Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, black cardamom has been specifically known to alleviate colds and cough and certain respiratory problems. You can steep cardamom pods in tea, have them with water, chew them raw, or use cardamom oils that are available in market. In addition to keeping you warm and immune, cardamom oil is also excellent to give you a soft and supple skin.

Immunity boosting spices: elaichi or cardamom is filled with ant-inflammatory compounds

2. Cinnamon: The delightful spice has been widely used in Chinese and Indian medicine to treat variety of conditions. Various studies say that cinnamon has compounds that could help manage diabetes and facilitate weight loss. Another prominent health benefit of cinnamon is its ability to relieve cold and soothe sore throat. It is rich in antioxidant polyphenols and proanthocyanidins that boost your immunity naturally. It is also packed with antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties. According to Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, having cinnamon stick soaked warm water with few drops of honey about two-three times a day can help clear a sore throat and cold.

3. Black Pepper: The pungent hot spice is a staple across many winter delicacies and beverages. Many Ayurvedic kadhas make use of black pepper because of its healing effects on throat. Black pepper is replete with many nutrients like vitamin C, flavonoids, antioxidants and antibacterial properties - all of which can do wonders for your immunity and relieve cough and cold. Having a cup of pepper tea in the morning or pepper with honey may prevent you from winter-related chills.

Black pepper helps in reducing stubborn cough during winter



4. Cloves: Cloves is a treasure trove of anti-inflammatory compounds, which can come handy during times of sore throat, cough, cold and sinusitis. You can chew on to some cloves raw, or mix it with hot water and drink it early morning and even mix it in your cup of chai. Many people opt for clove oil to clear blocked nasal passages too. It also has a cooling effect on nasal cavity and throat.

Include these spics in your diet and rev up your immunity naturally!

