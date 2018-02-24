Wine May Be Linked With Healthier Arteries For Diabetics: Study

According to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, some diabetics with plaque build-up in their arteries may have less debris in their blood vessels after adding wine to their diets. For the study, researchers examined data on about 224 people with type-2 diabetes who normally didn't drink alcohol, but were randomly assigned to follow a Mediterranean diet and drink approximately one glass of red wine or white wine daily. The results suggested that 45 percent of people had detectable plaque at the start of the study.

Two years later, researchers did not see any significant increase in the plaque for any of the participants with ultrasounds, regardless of whether they drank wine. However, among the people who started out with the most plaque in their arteries, there was a small but meaningful reduction in these deposits by the end of the study.

Cardio-metabolic risk factors may increase the chances of developing diabetes, heart disease or a stroke, according to the researchers. In addition to the plaque in the arteries, other risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, elevated blood sugar levels and other health problems.

Previous researches have shown linked drinking moderate amounts of wine to a lower cardiovascular disease in otherwise healthy people.

The limitation here is that alcohol may help in some cases, but it comes with a lot of other risks. Even if it may be associated with reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and heart diseases, it can increase the risk of heart rhythm problems that can cause stroke. It is important to eat a balanced diet and exercise daily for at least 30 minutes in order to keep fit. Occasional drinking can be a choice, but one shouldn't make it a habit.



