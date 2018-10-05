Why Okra (Bhindi) Is Good For Diabetes? Here's The Answer

Okra is a well-known vegetable to Indian kitchens. Nicknamed as 'Lady's Finger', okra, or bhindi, is quite nutrititous and healthy vegetable. As a vegetable, bhindi contains many vitamins and minerals, which are essential for the body. Moreover, it is packed with fibre, both soluble and insoluble. Not just as a vegetable, but you can get all its goodness from its juice too. A 100-gram serving of bhindi (okra) contains 33 calories, 7.45 grams of carbohydrates, 1.93 gram protein, 0.19 grams fat and 3.2 grams fibre, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The fibre content can prove to be very beneficial for the ones with diabetes.



The fibre content in bhindi is not easily digested by the body, so it passes quickly through your system without causing the blood sugar levels to spike. According to Dr. Ritika Samaddar, who is a Delhi-based nutritionist, "Fibre is a very important part of our daily diet and we should include both types of fibre. Soluble fibres are generally recommended to people suffering from diabetes or high sugar as they dissolve and keep the sugar level under control. Insoluble fibres help in losing weight and also maintain the smooth functioning of the gastric system. An average adult should take about 15 grams of fibre every day."



Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood says, "Okra is packed with a mix of healthy soluble and insoluble fibres. An ideal diabetes diet should have ample fibre. It ensures slow release of sugars and helps stimulate insulin activity."Both the peel and seeds of okra are known to lower the blood glucose levels, hence making it safe for consumption by diabetics. It is said that okra inhibits carb-breaking enzymes, increasing sensitivity to insulin and ensuring that there are sufficient insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.



But, it's not it. The glycaemic index of bhindi is in the low range, which has minimal effects on our blood glucose. According to the American Diabetes Association, non-starchy vegetables like bhindi, are low glycaemic index foods, and can be freely enjoyed by diabetics and the ones who are watching their weight.



Bhindi falls in the category of low-calorie veggies and contains no saturated fats - another reason why bhindi is great for diabetics and weight watchers. Include okra in your diet and add flavours to your meal while maintaining a low-calorie count, which helps manage weight, which has a direct relation with diabetes.



