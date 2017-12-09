WHO Predicts Dementia to Triple in Next 30 Years: 4 Foods to Reduce Your Risk

Highlights People suffering from dementia will triple in the next 30 years globally WHO has launched The Global Dementia Observatory to monitor progress It will monitor the presence of national policy and plans

A new report released by the World Health Organisation predicts that people suffering from dementia will triple in the next 30 years globally. According to this report, the number of people living with dementia is expected to triple from 50 million to 152 million by 2050. In order to tackle this major health concern, the World Health Organisation has launched -The Global Dementia Observatory, a web-based platform that will track the progress on the provision of services for people with dementia and for those who care for them, both within countries and globally.It will monitor the presence of national policy and plans, risk reduction measures and infrastructure for providing care and treatment. Dementia refers to a group of brain-related diseases that are mostly progressive in nature (worsen with time) and affect your memory, cognitive abilities and behaviour. Symptoms of dementia may appear over time and interfere significantly with a person’s ability to maintain day to day activities.Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia and accounts for 60–70% of cases. Scientists have still not been able to find the actual cause of dementia but it is mostly concerned with genetic reasons.Berries are considered to be great brain superfoods. Researchers have found that blueberries help protect the brain from oxidative stress and may reduce the effects of Alzheimer's or dementia.Rich in vitamin K and Folic acid that helps the brain function with ease, green leafy vegetables also helps boost memory and prevent dementia.Our good old haldi is a wonder spice. According to studies, people who consume turmeric on a regular basis have shown better brain performance than those who don't. Use it in curries or dissolve some in your glass of milk and drink daily.Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like flaxseeds, walnuts and fatty fish are known to be good for your brain and its functions. They also help in countering inflammation.Eating these healthy foods does not guarantee anything but they are certainly brain healthy and good for your overall health.